State Obituaries - May 1

DURBIN – Wesley Priewe, 91.

CALVIN – David Crockett, 79.

FARGO – Marilyn Jones, 88; Leon Melaas, 31.

GRAND FORKS – Maycille Clemetson, 88; Brian Knutson, 68; Robert Wall, 90.

GRANVILLE – Sandra Bacon, 68.

LANGDON – Lorretta Gjesdal, 81; Clinton Klein, 90.

MINOT – David Halvorson, 64; Norman Fimreite, 79; Walter Kreie, 91; Demetrices Taylor, 57.

MOTT – Martin Glasser, 92.

NEW ROCKFORD – Blossom Schnabel, 109.

WAHPETON – John Rick, 81.

