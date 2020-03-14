State Obituaries - March 14

BOTTINEAU – Carol Nelson, 84.
CARRINGTON – Eric Hewitt, 50.
FARGO – Joan Boeder, 85; Frederick Eisenhardt, 78; Harold Unruh, 93.
FORDVILLE – Ronald Whaley, 89.
GRAND FORKS – Deborah Reierson, 65.
LISBON – Frederick Rotenberger, 93.
MINOT – Beverly Burns, 81; Martha Carlson, 69; Geraldine Cogdill, 73; Rollie Stremcha, 85.
ROLETTE – Adrian Thomas, 68.
RUSO – Wesley Mills, 80.
VALLEY CITY – Maurice Kingston, 51.
WEST FARGO – Lonnie Huseby, 73; Emy Schulz, 77.
