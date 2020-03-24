State Obituaries - March 24

CARRINGTON – Barb Hoppe, 67.
COLUMBUS – Barbara Kuklis, 77.
DICKINSON – Viola Heinle, 81; Stanley Schmaltz, 98; Heidi Zastoupil, 61.
FARGO – Margaret Branner, 77; Kevin Cassella, 61; Mary Hillestad, 82; Louise Hoff, 91; Terrence Shirley, 68.
GRAFTON – John Ruzicka Jr., 62; Anna Welsh, 86.
GRAND FORKS – Dorothy Busch, 88.
JAMESTOWN – Madelin Daly, 95; Paul Tahran, 73.
LAKOTA – Diane Johnson, 79.
MINOT – Sharon Aannerud, 73; Steven Andrist, 27; Marilyn Grosz, 77; Cecilia Howe, 84.
NEW ROCKFORD – Eugene Anderson, 98.
ORISKA – Daryl Klein, 84.
ROLETTE – Gladys LaRocque, 75.
RUGBY – Stacy Jaeger, 43.
VALLEY CITY – Hjordis Campbell, 90.
VELVA – Bret Schonauer, 60.
WAHPETON – Kim Tran, 70.
WEST FARGO – Travis Zeck, 37.
WILLISTON – Sarah Breslin, 35.
