State Obituaries - March 24

CARRINGTON – Barb Hoppe, 67.

COLUMBUS – Barbara Kuklis, 77.

DICKINSON – Viola Heinle, 81; Stanley Schmaltz, 98; Heidi Zastoupil, 61.

FARGO – Margaret Branner, 77; Kevin Cassella, 61; Mary Hillestad, 82; Louise Hoff, 91; Terrence Shirley, 68.

GRAFTON – John Ruzicka Jr., 62; Anna Welsh, 86.

GRAND FORKS – Dorothy Busch, 88.

JAMESTOWN – Madelin Daly, 95; Paul Tahran, 73.

LAKOTA – Diane Johnson, 79.

MINOT – Sharon Aannerud, 73; Steven Andrist, 27; Marilyn Grosz, 77; Cecilia Howe, 84.

NEW ROCKFORD – Eugene Anderson, 98.

ORISKA – Daryl Klein, 84.

ROLETTE – Gladys LaRocque, 75.

RUGBY – Stacy Jaeger, 43.

VALLEY CITY – Hjordis Campbell, 90.

VELVA – Bret Schonauer, 60.

WAHPETON – Kim Tran, 70.

WEST FARGO – Travis Zeck, 37.

WILLISTON – Sarah Breslin, 35.

