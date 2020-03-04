State Obituaries - March 4

COOPERSTOWN – Bruce Gronneberg, 72.
DICKINSON – Elizabeth Dutchak, 97; Rachelle Ross, 47; Arnold Rummel, 85; John Studer, 31.
ENDERLIN – Joseph Perish, 84.
FARGO – Harry Biegler Jr., 65; Alice Hoag, 87.
GRAND FORKS – Jennie Rustebakke, 98; Robert Seidel, 85.
HARVEY – Leo Grossman, 72.
HARWOOD – Randy Swensen, 68.
JAMESTOWN – Jacob Braunberger, 100.
LANGDON – Robert Duerr, 75.
MAYVILLE – Gene Kjos, 90.
NORTHWOOD – Beverly Ducioame, 82.
RAY – Terry Gavin, 58.
RICHARDTON – Lois Goetz, 58.
SHARON – Archie Hoy Jr., 64.
TOWNER – Sandra Berg, 74.
WAHPETON – Dale Lambrecht, 91.
WILLISTON – Patricia Gordon, 93.
WYNDMERE – Karolyn Nelson, 80.
