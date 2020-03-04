State Obituaries - March 4

State Obituaries - March 4

COOPERSTOWN – Bruce Gronneberg, 72.

DICKINSON  Elizabeth Dutchak, 97; Rachelle Ross, 47; Arnold Rummel, 85; John Studer, 31.

ENDERLIN – Joseph Perish, 84.

FARGO – Harry Biegler Jr., 65; Alice Hoag, 87.

GRAND FORKS – Jennie Rustebakke, 98; Robert Seidel, 85.

HARVEY – Leo Grossman, 72.

HARWOOD – Randy Swensen, 68.

JAMESTOWN – Jacob Braunberger, 100.

LANGDON – Robert Duerr, 75.

MAYVILLE – Gene Kjos, 90.

NORTHWOOD – Beverly Ducioame, 82.

RAY – Terry Gavin, 58.

RICHARDTON – Lois Goetz, 58.

SHARON – Archie Hoy Jr., 64.

TOWNER – Sandra Berg, 74.

WAHPETON – Dale Lambrecht, 91.

WILLISTON – Patricia Gordon, 93.

WYNDMERE – Karolyn Nelson, 80.

