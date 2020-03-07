State Obituaries - March 7

State Obituaries - March 7

{{featured_button_text}}

CANDO  Rose Winnegge, 94.

DICKINSON – Mary Wandler, 90.

ELLENDALE– Emmit Curtis, 84.

ERIE – Gary Henderson, 77.

FARGO – Wayne Blanchard, 84; Virginia Hicks, 76; Jeffrey Maddock, 40.

GLENBURN – Nancy Roberts, 64.

GRAND FORKS – Janice Granum, 91; Victor Wolf, 80.

HANKINSON – Ronald Dolezal, 67.

JAMESTOWN – Rosemary Bender, 75.

LISBON – Eileen Munkeby, 84.

MINOT – Arlene Nelson, 83; Donna Peterson, 84.

NEW TOWN – N. Scott Baker, 45.

ROLLA – Lucille Rham, 107.

WAHPETON – Michelle Gulsvig, 54.

WILLISTON – Lorraine Quie, 91.

To plant a tree in memory of - March as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News