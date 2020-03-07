State Obituaries - March 7

CANDO – Rose Winnegge, 94.
DICKINSON – Mary Wandler, 90.
ELLENDALE– Emmit Curtis, 84.
ERIE – Gary Henderson, 77.
FARGO – Wayne Blanchard, 84; Virginia Hicks, 76; Jeffrey Maddock, 40.
GLENBURN – Nancy Roberts, 64.
GRAND FORKS – Janice Granum, 91; Victor Wolf, 80.
HANKINSON – Ronald Dolezal, 67.
JAMESTOWN – Rosemary Bender, 75.
LISBON – Eileen Munkeby, 84.
MINOT – Arlene Nelson, 83; Donna Peterson, 84.
NEW TOWN – N. Scott Baker, 45.
ROLLA – Lucille Rham, 107.
WAHPETON – Michelle Gulsvig, 54.
WILLISTON – Lorraine Quie, 91.
