State Obituaries - March 18

State Obituaries - March 18

BUFFALO  Raymond Killoran, 68.

DEVILS LAKE  Carol Hoiberg, 90; Kandice Wentz, 35.

DICKINSON – Rosella Ackerman, 92; Beatrice Beavers, 96; David Galster, 39.

FARGO – Gunnard Ness, 90; Robert Romaine, 72.

JAMESTOWN – Doris Engel, 94; Marlious Kinzler, 81.

MEDINA – Anita Schmidt, 99. 

MILNOR – William Lubke Jr., 81.

MONANGO – Karl Zaun, 58.

VALLEY CITY – Kurt Kramer, 51.

WEST FARGO – Esther Hemm, 97.

