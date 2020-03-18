State Obituaries - March 18

BUFFALO – Raymond Killoran, 68.
DEVILS LAKE – Carol Hoiberg, 90; Kandice Wentz, 35.
DICKINSON – Rosella Ackerman, 92; Beatrice Beavers, 96; David Galster, 39.
FARGO – Gunnard Ness, 90; Robert Romaine, 72.
JAMESTOWN – Doris Engel, 94; Marlious Kinzler, 81.
MEDINA – Anita Schmidt, 99.
MILNOR – William Lubke Jr., 81.
MONANGO – Karl Zaun, 58.
VALLEY CITY – Kurt Kramer, 51.
WEST FARGO – Esther Hemm, 97.
