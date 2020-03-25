State Obituaries - March 25

DICKINSON – Wayne Erickson, 64.
EMERADO – Robert White, 87.
FARGO – Beverly Blanich, 96; Cory Fleischfresser, 32; Robert Mello, 60; Paul Schmitz, 56.
GARDNER – Bob Bell, 82.
GRAND FORKS – Odin Kvamme, 81.
HARVEY – Larry Svoboda, 73.
LISBON – Jeffrey Koth, 69.
MINOT – Marjorie Zietlow, 85.
OAKES – Edward Moch, 78.
VELVA – Cecilia Howe, 84.
