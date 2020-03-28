State Obituaries - March 28

BOTTINEAU – Beverly Thorson, 87.

DEVILS LAKE – Morris Welsh, 78.

FARGO – Bruce Chambers, 73; Dorothy Eggiman, 84; Agnes Evenson, 77; Eugene Kurtz, 81; Katherine Thompson, 91. 

GRAND FORKS – Paul Lunski, 81.

LARIMORE – Marjorie Kouba, 82.

MINOT – Rodney Haugen, 68; June McCutcheon, 93.

NEW ROCKFORD – Frederick Schuster, 70.

PARK RIVER – Gladwin Jensen, 84.

