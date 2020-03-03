State Obituaries - March 3

State Obituaries - March 3

{{featured_button_text}}

BOTTINEAU – Joann Fuchs, 72; Gregory Livedalen, 65.

BOWBELLS – Ruben Olson, 84.

COLUMBUS – Carol Post, 86.

DICKINSON – Gladys Lacher, 80.

FARGO – Theresa Dahlgren, 87; Arnold Deppa, 60; Leona Ehli, 93; Larry Halmrast, 64.

FORMAN – Richard Bell, 84.

GRAFTON – Gerald Haman, 74.

GRAND FORKS – Philip Kopecky, 80.

JAMESTOWN – Leland Patzner, 69.

LARIMORE – Gordon Silcox, 92.

MICHIGAN – James Vasichek, 85.

MINOT – Chad Lemar, 43; Lillian Luck, 89; Zelma Mull, 83; Merle Routledge, 91; Beulah Saunders, 93.

NECHE – James Lembke, 96.

NEW ENGLAND – Joyce Rettinger, 93.

NOME – A. Edmund Storhoff, 97.

PALERMO – Lowell Johnson, 61.

RURAL WEBSTER – Richard Volk, 80.

SENTINEL BUTTE – Marcella Olson, 73.

STANLEY – Gary Craft, 61.

WEST FARGO – Eunice Hanson, 87.

WILLISTON – Beverly Meiers, 86; Dean Smith, 62.

To plant a tree in memory of - March as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News