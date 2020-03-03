State Obituaries - March 3

BOTTINEAU – Joann Fuchs, 72; Gregory Livedalen, 65.
BOWBELLS – Ruben Olson, 84.
COLUMBUS – Carol Post, 86.
DICKINSON – Gladys Lacher, 80.
FARGO – Theresa Dahlgren, 87; Arnold Deppa, 60; Leona Ehli, 93; Larry Halmrast, 64.
FORMAN – Richard Bell, 84.
GRAFTON – Gerald Haman, 74.
GRAND FORKS – Philip Kopecky, 80.
JAMESTOWN – Leland Patzner, 69.
LARIMORE – Gordon Silcox, 92.
MICHIGAN – James Vasichek, 85.
MINOT – Chad Lemar, 43; Lillian Luck, 89; Zelma Mull, 83; Merle Routledge, 91; Beulah Saunders, 93.
NECHE – James Lembke, 96.
NEW ENGLAND – Joyce Rettinger, 93.
NOME – A. Edmund Storhoff, 97.
PALERMO – Lowell Johnson, 61.
RURAL WEBSTER – Richard Volk, 80.
SENTINEL BUTTE – Marcella Olson, 73.
STANLEY – Gary Craft, 61.
WEST FARGO – Eunice Hanson, 87.
WILLISTON – Beverly Meiers, 86; Dean Smith, 62.