State Obituaries - March 31

BOTTINEAU – William Koapke, 88.

FARGO – Rosella Bellemare, 84; Walter Dahl, 85; Julia Gross, 91; David Halliday, 88; Debra Jacobson, 68; Ednabelle Kuehl, 87; Judy Larson, 86; Roger Lehne, 93.

GRAND FORKS – Betty Hjelmen, 94; Donald Sellheim, 95; John Stoffel, 67.

MINOT – Bruce Brooks, 82; Valencia Brown, 58; Kyle Coffman, 37; Ruby DePriest, 91; Todd Magnuson, 59; Mildred Newman, 100; Debra Perry, 66; Evelyn Schmidt, 83.

NEW ENGLAND – Marvin Bohlman, 85.

NORTHWOOD – Mark Stine, 65.

VELVA – Rolland Loken, 90; Irene Turner, 91.

