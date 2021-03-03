State Obituaries - March 3, 2021

CHURCHS FERRY-- Sidney Bingaman, 78.
DICKINSON -- James Beaudoin, 97.
EDGELEY -- Steven Lambert, 59.
FARGO -- Rev. Martin Simmons, 87.
FOREST RIVER -- Tony McDonald, 60.
GRAND FORKS -- Vickie Amundson, 65; Jerome Bakken, 74; Patricia Coffey, 89; Benjamin Irvine, 24; Ray LeClerc, 80; Doran Sand, 82.
JAMESTOWN -- Julie Dwelle, 66.
MAPLETON -- Jeffrey Mickelson, 49.
MAYVILLE -- James Lyng, 78.
MINOT -- Don Sandvold, 91.
NEW HRADEC -- Marlene Binstock, 71.
REYNOLDS -- Mary Ann Rakoczy , 81.
TOWNER -- Janey Payne, 69.
WEST FARGO -- Donald Osterberg, 83; Isel Vangerud, 95.
WHITE SHIELD -- Delores Wilkinson, 88.