State Obituaries - March 3, 2021

CHURCHS FERRY-- Sidney Bingaman, 78.

DICKINSON -- James Beaudoin, 97.

EDGELEY -- Steven Lambert, 59.

FARGO -- Rev. Martin Simmons, 87.

FOREST RIVER -- Tony McDonald, 60.

GRAND FORKS -- Vickie Amundson, 65; Jerome Bakken, 74; Patricia Coffey, 89; Benjamin Irvine, 24; Ray LeClerc, 80; Doran Sand, 82.

JAMESTOWN -- Julie Dwelle, 66.

MAPLETON -- Jeffrey Mickelson, 49.

MAYVILLE -- James Lyng, 78.

MINOT -- Don Sandvold, 91.

NEW HRADEC -- Marlene Binstock, 71.

REYNOLDS -- Mary Ann Rakoczy , 81.

TOWNER -- Janey Payne, 69.

WEST FARGO -- Donald Osterberg, 83; Isel Vangerud, 95.

WHITE SHIELD -- Delores Wilkinson, 88.

