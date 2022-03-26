State Obituaries - March 26, 2022

FARGO -- Patrick Anton, 61; Nola Griggs, 79; Patricia Sletmoe, 96.
JAMESTOWN -- Dave Farthing, 64; Paul Stahlhut, 60.
RUGBY -- John Britton, 73.
VALLEY CITY -- Don McDougall, 86.
WILLISTON -- Jenifer Alvarez, 31; Rynart Courchene, 64
FARGO -- Patrick Anton, 61; Nola Griggs, 79; Patricia Sletmoe, 96.
JAMESTOWN -- Dave Farthing, 64; Paul Stahlhut, 60.
RUGBY -- John Britton, 73.
VALLEY CITY -- Don McDougall, 86.
WILLISTON -- Jenifer Alvarez, 31; Rynart Courchene, 64
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.