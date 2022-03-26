 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - March 26, 2022

FARGO -- Patrick Anton, 61; Nola Griggs, 79; Patricia Sletmoe, 96.

JAMESTOWN -- Dave Farthing, 64; Paul Stahlhut, 60.

RUGBY -- John Britton, 73.

VALLEY CITY -- Don McDougall, 86.

WILLISTON -- Jenifer Alvarez, 31; Rynart Courchene, 64

