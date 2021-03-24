 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - March 24, 2021

CANDO -- Beatrice Benson, 73.

DICKINSON -- Dorothy Callahan, 95; Terry Faulhaber, 45; Krystal Horton, 54

FARGO -- Marilyn Boe, 76. 

GRAND FORKS -- Helen Hansen, 95; Roberto Manzano, 44.

JAMESTOWN -- Leslie Guthmiller, 95.

KATHRYN -- Paul Fisher, 81.

LANGDON -- Dorothy Adam, 80.

LEEDS -- Mildred Morkert, 95.

MINOT -- Pamela Myhre, 72.

NEW TOWN -- Alexander Driver, 30.

NORTHWOOD -- Ruth Thompson, 99.

WEST FARGO -- Ronald Sauer, 81.

