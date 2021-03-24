State Obituaries - March 24, 2021

CANDO -- Beatrice Benson, 73.
DICKINSON -- Dorothy Callahan, 95; Terry Faulhaber, 45; Krystal Horton, 54
FARGO -- Marilyn Boe, 76.
GRAND FORKS -- Helen Hansen, 95; Roberto Manzano, 44.
JAMESTOWN -- Leslie Guthmiller, 95.
KATHRYN -- Paul Fisher, 81.
LANGDON -- Dorothy Adam, 80.
LEEDS -- Mildred Morkert, 95.
MINOT -- Pamela Myhre, 72.
NEW TOWN -- Alexander Driver, 30.
NORTHWOOD -- Ruth Thompson, 99.
WEST FARGO -- Ronald Sauer, 81.
