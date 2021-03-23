 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - March 23, 2021

BINFORD -- Norman Dahl, 91.

FARGO -- DeWayne Enger, 82; Sunny Jones Crahan, 99; Susan Swedberg, 61; James Willis Schlenker, 92.

FORMAN -- Merry Ruch, 78.

GARRISON -- Theresa Charging, 90. 

GRAFTON -- Margaret Novak, 86.

GRAND FORKS -- Juanita De La Cruz, 72; David Rebarchek, 76.

MAYVILLE -- Barbara Hettervig, 89.

MINOT -- (Barbara) Sue Hall, 70; Chris Heringer, 47; Jessica Letvin, 39; Ronald Roberts, 85.

NECHE -- Herb Vosper, 96.

ROGERS -- Tammy Marler, 46.

WILLISTON -- Tillie Lou Akre, 83.

WALHALLA -- Philip Stremick, 87.

