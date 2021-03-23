State Obituaries - March 23, 2021

BINFORD -- Norman Dahl, 91.
FARGO -- DeWayne Enger, 82; Sunny Jones Crahan, 99; Susan Swedberg, 61; James Willis Schlenker, 92.
FORMAN -- Merry Ruch, 78.
GARRISON -- Theresa Charging, 90.
GRAFTON -- Margaret Novak, 86.
GRAND FORKS -- Juanita De La Cruz, 72; David Rebarchek, 76.
MAYVILLE -- Barbara Hettervig, 89.
MINOT -- (Barbara) Sue Hall, 70; Chris Heringer, 47; Jessica Letvin, 39; Ronald Roberts, 85.
NECHE -- Herb Vosper, 96.
ROGERS -- Tammy Marler, 46.
WILLISTON -- Tillie Lou Akre, 83.
WALHALLA -- Philip Stremick, 87.
