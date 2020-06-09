State Obituaries - June 9

State Obituaries - June 9

BELCOURT - Nathaniel Lindgren, 21.

BRAMPTON - Cheryl Swanson Bosse, 70.

DEVILS LAKE - Terry Spidahl, 41.

DICKINSON - Shane Armijo, 49.

GRAND FORKS - Deborah Olafson, 68.

GRANVILLE - Leonard Johnson, 78.

JAMESTOWN - Irene Streifel, 82.

JESSIE - Thomas Wurst, 88.

MAYVILLE - Gloria Boeddeker, 81; Dorothy Enger, 93.

MINOT - Donald Fraser, 74; Ione Hanson, 75; Pearl Schriock, 84; Janette Timmreck, 88.

RURAL DOUGLAS - Arnold Erickson, 80.

WAHPETON - Michelle Gjerdevig, 53.

WARSAW - Joseph Campbell, 71.

WEST FARGO - Marlys Dullum, 90; Dermot Hochhalter, 78.

WILLISTON - Jerome Muller, 75.

WYNDMERE - Wayne Link, 91.

