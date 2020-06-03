State Obituaries - June 3

CARRINGTON – LeRoy Wolff Jr., 64.
CASSELTON – Phyllis Baumgarten, 92.
COOPERSTOWN – Eleanor Ramsey, 95.
FARGO – Donald Hedlund, 77; Norma Nordmark, 85; Lorraine Smedsrud, 87; Mary Wigginton, 88.
GARDENA – Dwight Milbrath, 61.
GARRISON – Gladyce Schei, 99.
GRAFTON – Vivian Collette-Secrist, 86.
GRAND FORKS – Debra Carlson, 65.
JAMESTOWN – Merri Brueske, 68; Marilyn Frahm, 86; Fred Guthmiller Jr., 89.
MINOT – Teri Olson, 61; Moe Rodriguez, 35.
PARSHALL – Judith Chapman, 76.
VALLEY CITY – Duane Graalum, 84; Dennis Maresh, 72.
To plant a tree in memory of - June as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.