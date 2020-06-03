State Obituaries - June 3

State Obituaries - June 3

CARRINGTON – LeRoy Wolff Jr., 64.

CASSELTON – Phyllis Baumgarten, 92.

COOPERSTOWN – Eleanor Ramsey, 95.

FARGO – Donald Hedlund, 77; Norma Nordmark, 85; Lorraine Smedsrud, 87; Mary Wigginton, 88.

GARDENA – Dwight Milbrath, 61.

GARRISON – Gladyce Schei, 99.

GRAFTON – Vivian Collette-Secrist, 86.

GRAND FORKS – Debra Carlson, 65.

JAMESTOWN – Merri Brueske, 68; Marilyn Frahm, 86; Fred Guthmiller Jr., 89.

MINOT – Teri Olson, 61; Moe Rodriguez, 35.

PARSHALL – Judith Chapman, 76.

VALLEY CITY – Duane Graalum, 84; Dennis Maresh, 72.

