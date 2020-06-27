State Obituaries - June 27

State Obituaries - June 27

DEVILS LAKE -- David Kjorsvik, 70.

DRAYTON -- Harriet Johnson, 88.

FARGO -- Brenda Koshney, 62; Dean Evensen, 54; Jeffrey Rye, 61; Donald Nettum, 90; Paul Dietz, 76; Gene Giese, 87; Vern Williams, 92.

JAMESTOWN -- Evangeline Schauer, 89.

LAKOTA -- John Hodny, 73.

MAX -- David Garner, 72.

NEW ROCKFORD -- Lisa Schuster, 41.

TOWNER -- James Jansky, 71.

WEST FARGO -- David Krueger, 80.

