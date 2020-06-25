State Obituaries - June 25

State Obituaries - June 25

CROSBY -- Marilyn Knudson, 75.

FARGO -- Vern Williams, 92.

JAMESTOWN -- Beverly Johnson, 88; Evangeline Schauer, 89; Gretchyn Martin, 16 days.

MINOT -- Russel Johansen, 95; Lois Schmidt, 92.

SHERWOOD -- Janice Anderson-Brekhus, 65.

TAYLOR -- Kinda Rohr, 55.

VALLEY CITY -- Gladys Ratzlaff, 98.

WEST FARGO -- Edwin Middlestead, 72.

