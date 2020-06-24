State Obituaries - June 24

CASSELTON -- Russell Lewis, 83.
COOPERSTOWN -- Arnold Johnson, 92.
DICKINSON -- Katherine Raab-Harrington, 92; Ruth Berger, 71.
GRAFTON -- Dorothy Russum, 91.
GRAND FORKS -- Laurel Alm, 62; Patricia Evans, 61.
FARGO -- Jerry Hagen, 66; Karen Baeth, 77; Steven Klatt, 64; Arnold Johnson, 92; Lois Quenette, 87.
JAMESTOWN -- Dennis Hatch, 67; John Daly, 86.
PARSHALL -- Patricia Kraft, 82.
WATFORD CITY -- Henry Hillestad, 81.
WEST FARGO -- Juel Halstenson, 70.
