State Obituaries - June 23

BUTTE -- Roland Haugen, 89.
COOPERSTOWN -- George Vigesaa, 90.
FARGO -- Curtiss Kasin, 62; Shanen Galloway, 42.
GRAFTON -- James S. Schieffer, 80.
GRAND FORKS -- Douglas Umphrey, 86; Jacob J. Parsons, 31.
HATTON -- Dolores Strande, 94.
JAMESTOWN -- Michael Zubrod, 64; Dawn Britsch, 83; Edwin Remmick, 94; Albert Reeb, 96.
MEDINA -- Everald Davis, 81.
MINOT -- Myrna Faul, 85; Della Bechthold, 86; Lori King, 53.
OAKES -- Edward Moch, 78.
PARK RIVER -- Thomas Shirek, 50.
SOUTH HEART -- Marvin Haugland, 77.
TOWNER -- James Jansky, 71.
VALLEY CITY -- Barbara Stensgard, 79.
WAHPETON – Barbara Foote, 64.
WEST FARGO – Juel Halstenson, 70; Edwin Middlestead, 72; Miriam Arves, 71.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.