State Obituaries - June 23

BUTTE -- Roland Haugen, 89.

COOPERSTOWN -- George Vigesaa, 90.

FARGO -- Curtiss Kasin, 62; Shanen Galloway, 42.

GRAFTON -- James S. Schieffer, 80.

GRAND FORKS -- Douglas Umphrey, 86; Jacob J. Parsons, 31.

HATTON -- Dolores Strande, 94.

JAMESTOWN -- Michael Zubrod, 64; Dawn Britsch, 83; Edwin Remmick, 94; Albert Reeb, 96.

MEDINA -- Everald Davis, 81.

MINOT -- Myrna Faul, 85; Della Bechthold, 86; Lori King, 53.

OAKES -- Edward Moch, 78.

PARK RIVER -- Thomas Shirek, 50.

SOUTH HEART -- Marvin Haugland, 77.

TOWNER -- James Jansky, 71.

VALLEY CITY -- Barbara Stensgard, 79.

WAHPETON – Barbara Foote, 64.

WEST FARGO – Juel Halstenson, 70; Edwin Middlestead, 72; Miriam Arves, 71.

