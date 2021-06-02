 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - June 2, 2021
State Obituaries - June 2, 2021

BEULAH -- Lucille Schaeffer, 84.

CROSBY -- Wayne Johnson, 65.

DICKINSON -- Richard Magstadt, 95; Austin Majors, 27; Martha Koppinger, 84; Susan Kubik, 74.

FARGO -- Donald Gates, 72; Malvina Moe, 91; Beverly O’Neil, 91; Fredrick Rene, 68.

GRAND FORKS -- David Knapp, 71; Marian Letvin, 89.

JAMESTOWN -- John DeVary, 58; Russell Newman, 65.

KINDRED -- Donald Rustad, 86.

LAKE AUDUBON -- Debbie Mitchell, 57.

NORTHWOOD -- Ruth Rostberg, 98; Mary Sears, 77.

OAKES -- Harry Cline, 81.

SHEYENNE -- Thomas Wetzel, 73.

WAHPETON -- Adrian Heley, 91.

WEST FARGO -- Roger Cossette, 87; Jennifer Lyon, 45; Mike Osatiuk, 90.

