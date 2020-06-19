State Obituaries - June 19

×
DEVILS LAKE -- Yvonne Knutson, 80.
DOUGLAS -- Antoinette Joseph, 45.
FARGO -- Leslie Nicholas, 71; Lisa Schuster, 41.
RUGBY -- Bertha Liming, 84.
WEST FARGO -- Pete Hoffart, 95.
WILLISTON -- Richard Chaffee, 84.
