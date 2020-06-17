State Obituaries - June 17

DEVILS LAKE - Koltin Blue-Christianson, 5.
FARGO - Elwyn Krogh, 66.
FORT TOTTEN - Joni Thomas, 43.
GRAND FORKS - Linda Hurtt, 81; Jonathan Hughes, 55.
GRANVILLE - Nicholas Faken, 77.
JAMESTOWN - Elaine Haugen, 84.
MINOT - Fern Kupfer, 87; Audrey Beck, 79; Lyle Fogel, 90.
NEW ENGLAND - Cecelia Jung, 99.
RUGBY - Bertha Liming, 84.
WEST FARGO - Alycia Gilbertson, 73.
