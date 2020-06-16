State Obituaries - June 16

COOPERSTOWN - Doris Walen, 94.

FARGO - Tristan Sjaaheim, 40; Dianne Johnson, 75; Doris Smith, 85; Dorothy Anderson, 102, Dianne Johnson, 75; Trudy Fischer, 71.

LAMOURE - Warren Nelson, 94.

LARIMORE - Partick Buckley, 61.

MINOT - Arthur Werre, 79; Kirk Elm, 35; Robert Kabanuk, 81.

MINTO - Rita Rudnik, 80.

MONANGO - Dorene Brandenburger, 81.

NEW TOWN - Marion Young Bird, 49.

WEST FARGO - LaVaun Swanson, 94.

WILLISTON - Deanna Sorenson, 81; Lacy Oyloe, 35; Phyllis Woodward, 66.

