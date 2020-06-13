State Obituaries - June 13

ANAMOOSE - Theresa Rudnick, 87.
CAVALIER - Gloria Becker, 59.
DEVILS LAKE - Gerald Johnson Jr., 45.
ELLENDALE - Rodger Biggs, 72.
EMERADO - James Olson, 86.
FARGO - Lenora Kulesa, 79; Bernadette Weiss, 86; James Mahlke, 57; Gregory Kooren, 58.
GRAND FORKS - John Smith, 73.
JAMESTOWN - Annetta Podoll, 88.
MILNOR - Paula Anderson, 47.
MONTPELIER - Lori Metz, 56.
NECHE - Robert Lembke, 71.
PARK RIVER - Edna Bellerud, 85.
ZAHL - Agnes Stewart, 94.
To plant a tree in memory of - June as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.