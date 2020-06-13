State Obituaries - June 13

State Obituaries - June 13

ANAMOOSE - Theresa Rudnick, 87.

CAVALIER - Gloria Becker, 59.

DEVILS LAKE - Gerald Johnson Jr., 45.

ELLENDALE - Rodger Biggs, 72.

EMERADO - James Olson, 86.

FARGO - Lenora Kulesa, 79; Bernadette Weiss, 86; James Mahlke, 57; Gregory Kooren, 58.

GRAND FORKS - John Smith, 73.

JAMESTOWN - Annetta Podoll, 88.

MILNOR - Paula Anderson, 47.

MONTPELIER - Lori Metz, 56.

NECHE - Robert Lembke, 71.

PARK RIVER - Edna Bellerud, 85.

ZAHL - Agnes Stewart, 94.

