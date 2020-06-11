State Obituaries - June 11

DOUGLAS - Arnie Erickson, 80.

FARGO – Lenora Dittmer, 96; Olga Priewe, 95, Paul Schroeder, 85; Wanda Nielson, 97.

GRAND FORKS - Raymond Gartner, 71.

LAMOURE - Warren Nelson, 94.

MINOT – Erling Johnson, 79; Donald Fraser, 74.

NIAGRA – William McManus, 84.

WALHALLA - Curtis Jerome, 58.

WILLISTON – Clayton Benth, 92; Ralph Routledge, 69.

WYNDMERE - Wayne Link, 91.

ZAHL - Agnes Stewart, 94.

