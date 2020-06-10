State Obituaries - June 10

CARRINGTON – LeRoy Wolff, 64.
DICKINSON – Douglas Wahus, 63; David Anderson, 77.
DODGE – Dianne Duttenhefer, 67.
DOUGLAS – Annie Erickson, 80.
FARGO – Verna Volden, 94; Jerald Rahlf, 76.
JAMESTOWN – Dave Lee, 75; Douglas Schlager, 72; Gerald Carlson, 91.
MINOT – Gerald Rasmusson, 88.
OSNABROCK – Doris Rourke, 95.
WAHPETON – Michelle Gjerdevig, 53.
WILLISTON – Lois Ough, 90; Darcy Wiedmer, 58; Robert Harmon, 89.
