State Obituaries - June 10

CARRINGTON – LeRoy Wolff, 64.

DICKINSON – Douglas Wahus, 63; David Anderson, 77.

DODGE – Dianne Duttenhefer, 67.

DOUGLAS – Annie Erickson, 80.

FARGO – Verna Volden, 94; Jerald Rahlf, 76.

JAMESTOWN – Dave Lee, 75; Douglas Schlager, 72; Gerald Carlson, 91.

MINOT – Gerald Rasmusson, 88.

OSNABROCK – Doris Rourke, 95.

WAHPETON – Michelle Gjerdevig, 53.

WILLISTON – Lois Ough, 90; Darcy Wiedmer, 58; Robert Harmon, 89.

