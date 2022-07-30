 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - July 30, 2022

DEVILS LAKE -- Jerriellen Feldner, 81.

EDMORE -- Rodney Melland, 84.

FARGO -- Bruce Blair, 85; Neil Johnson, 78.

GRAND FORKS -- James Rieger, 60.

MINOT -- Vern Erck, 68.

TOWNER -- Virginia Fairbrother, 98.

