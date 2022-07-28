State Obituaries - July 28, 2022

DEVILS LAKE -- Clyde Binfet, 61.
MINOT -- Leonard Lund, 98; Florence Peterson, 98.
WILLISTON -- Ruby Jacobson, 96.
Tags
- Obituary
- Lois Ellis
- New England
- Anton Krebs
- Minot
- Catherine Hirsch
- Julie Wayne
- Bob Vasichek
- Lana White
- Darwin Nickle
- Randall Moe
- Fargo
- Bottineau
- Christopher Grahn
- Stanley
- Marie Axtman
- Nathan Jung
- Geraldine Belzer
- Jerry Olson
- Harley Krein
- Edward Polensky
- Keith Drake
- Lake
- Clyde Binfet
- Devil
- Florence Peterson
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.