 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Obituaries - July 28, 2021
0 Comments

State Obituaries - July 28, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CARRINGTON -- Olaf Ringerud, 91.

CRYSTAL -- Ella Rae Boehm, 76.

DICKINSON -- Scott Churchill, 55; Garold Guenther, 82.

FARGO -- Erik Susag, 40; John Vining, 49; Darwin Windloss, 87.

GRAND FORKS -- Galen Bushee, 78; Gary Dubuque, 74; Bruce Lundeby, 77.

GRANVILLE -- Mona Kunkel, 66.

HILLSBORO -- Gillette Munter, 84.

HOPE -- Loren Richards, 95.

MINOT -- Diane Freiberg, 62.

MYLO -- Linda Hearn, 76.

WATFORD CITY -- Gracie Johnsrud, 20.

WILLISTON -- Patricia Conlin, 96.

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems push to finish infrastructure bill

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News