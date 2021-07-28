State Obituaries - July 28, 2021

CARRINGTON -- Olaf Ringerud, 91.
CRYSTAL -- Ella Rae Boehm, 76.
DICKINSON -- Scott Churchill, 55; Garold Guenther, 82.
FARGO -- Erik Susag, 40; John Vining, 49; Darwin Windloss, 87.
GRAND FORKS -- Galen Bushee, 78; Gary Dubuque, 74; Bruce Lundeby, 77.
GRANVILLE -- Mona Kunkel, 66.
HILLSBORO -- Gillette Munter, 84.
HOPE -- Loren Richards, 95.
MINOT -- Diane Freiberg, 62.
MYLO -- Linda Hearn, 76.
WATFORD CITY -- Gracie Johnsrud, 20.
WILLISTON -- Patricia Conlin, 96.
