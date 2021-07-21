 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Obituaries - July 21, 2021
0 Comments

State Obituaries - July 21, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DE LAMERE -- Lela Halmrast, 83.

DICKINSON --  Janie Goldade, 66; Noel Nichols, 79.

FARGO -- Fay Fisher, 85; Lenore Reberg, 98; James Tandeski, 81; Carrol Tollefson, 98.

GRAND FORKS -- Joann Moreland, 82; James O’Halloran, 52.

HOPE -- Donald Anderson, 79.

JAMESTOWN -- Esther Gust, 91.

LAKOTA -- Gail Ritteman, 89.

MCVILLE -- Willard Olson, 90.

MINOT -- Rick Demchuk, 58.

ROLLA -- Gerry Wilkie, 81.

WEST FARGO -- Roger Cossette, 87; Nicole Peterson, 43.

YPSILANTI -- Thomas Schmitz, 53.

Watch Now: Related Video

65,000 fans pack Deer District for Bucks Game 6

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News