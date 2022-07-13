 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - July 13, 2022

BELFIELD -- Sarah Emmil, 91.

CARTWRIGHT -- Jeffrey Severson, 43.

CROSBY -- Janet Landstrom, 80.

DICKINSON -- Veronica Baar, 88; Lavonne Hutzenbiler, 59.

FARGO -- Georgia Snyder, 83.

MINOT -- Jason Getzlaff, 40; Doran Marsh, 81; Marlyn Mattern, 89; Donald Peterson, 96.

PARK RIVER -- Clement Dub, 85.

ROCK LAKE -- George Lewis, 92.

RUGBY -- Gerald Klein, 82.

VALLEY CITY -- Patrick Horner, 58.

WILLISTON -- Gordon Brokaw, 77.

