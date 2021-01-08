State Obituaries - Jan. 8, 2021

ANETA -- Janice Erickson, 83.
BELFIELD -- Goldie Kessel, 85.
BUCHANAN -- Randal Weatherly, 56.
CAVALIER -- Maximiliano Woelfel, newborn.
CUMMINGS -- Michael Stenerson, 66.
DICKINSON -- Mary Freed, 62.
DRAYTON -- Zonia Wilson, 90.
FARGO -- Gail Hensler, 76; Susan Reimer, 67.
GRAND FORKS -- Alexia Wolfe, 33.
HORACE -- Jay Thompson, 62.
MINOT -- Tresa Driessen, 94; Randall Hartley, 68; Debbie Meschke, 63; Rodney Morse, 80.
ROSS -- James Domaskin, 69.
RUGBY -- Janice Arthur, 84.
STIRUM -- Frances Meyer, 82.
TURTLE LAKE -- Paul Wacek, 99.
VELVA -- Joanne Markle, 86.
WEST FARGO -- Nancy Loberg, 65.
WILLISTON -- Blake Maynard, 47.