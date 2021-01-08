 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Jan. 8, 2021

ANETA -- Janice Erickson, 83.

BELFIELD -- Goldie Kessel, 85.

BUCHANAN -- Randal Weatherly, 56.

CAVALIER -- Maximiliano Woelfel, newborn.

CUMMINGS -- Michael Stenerson, 66.

DICKINSON -- Mary Freed, 62.

DRAYTON -- Zonia Wilson, 90.

FARGO -- Gail Hensler, 76; Susan Reimer, 67.

GRAND FORKS -- Alexia Wolfe, 33.

HORACE -- Jay Thompson, 62.

MINOT -- Tresa Driessen, 94; Randall Hartley, 68; Debbie Meschke, 63; Rodney Morse, 80.

ROSS -- James Domaskin, 69.

RUGBY -- Janice Arthur, 84.

STIRUM -- Frances Meyer, 82.

TURTLE LAKE -- Paul Wacek, 99.

VELVA -- Joanne Markle, 86.

WEST FARGO -- Nancy Loberg, 65.

WILLISTON -- Blake Maynard, 47.

