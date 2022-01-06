 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - Jan. 6, 2022

COLEHARBOR -- Michael Hennessy, 62.

GRENORA -- Shirley Raivo, 77.

KRAMER -- Vernon Swiss Jr., 73.

MINOT -- Naomi Modrow, 98.

SURREY -- Warren Stebleton, 74.

TIOGA -- Vernon Nelson, 72.

WILDROSE -- Lyle Hansen, 75.

WILLISTON -- Delores Grimson, 97.

