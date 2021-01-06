 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Jan. 6, 2021

DEVILS LAKE -- John Rutten, 20.

DICKEY -- Diane Peterson, 75.

DICKINSON -- Lawrence Hlebechuk, 90.

FARGO -- Marlyn Aanenson, 85; Jake Edmund Davis, 29; Elaine Kolle, 90; Patricia Sheldon, 86; Doreen Taber, 94; Laura Vigen, 84.

FESSENDEN -- Art Weigelt, 94.

GLENBURN -- Jan Hoiland, 73.

GRAND FORKS -- Dorothy McCullough, 91.

JAMESTOWN -- James Andres, 78.

LISBON -- Paul Dahl, 87.

MINOT -- Kathleen Keith, 72.

SOUTH HEART -- Lucas Jenkin, 29.

TRENTON -- Judy Falcon, 76.

WALHALLA -- Gene Solberg, 76.

WILLISTON -- Aaron Baustad, 71.

