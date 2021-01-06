State Obituaries - Jan. 6, 2021

DEVILS LAKE -- John Rutten, 20.
DICKEY -- Diane Peterson, 75.
DICKINSON -- Lawrence Hlebechuk, 90.
FARGO -- Marlyn Aanenson, 85; Jake Edmund Davis, 29; Elaine Kolle, 90; Patricia Sheldon, 86; Doreen Taber, 94; Laura Vigen, 84.
FESSENDEN -- Art Weigelt, 94.
GLENBURN -- Jan Hoiland, 73.
GRAND FORKS -- Dorothy McCullough, 91.
JAMESTOWN -- James Andres, 78.
LISBON -- Paul Dahl, 87.
MINOT -- Kathleen Keith, 72.
SOUTH HEART -- Lucas Jenkin, 29.
TRENTON -- Judy Falcon, 76.
WALHALLA -- Gene Solberg, 76.
WILLISTON -- Aaron Baustad, 71.