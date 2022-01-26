 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - Jan. 26, 2022

DUNSEITH -- Carol Hunt, 63.

HORACE -- Lawrence Bishop, 71.

JAMESTOWN -- Dennis Qual, 70; Arlen Rumer, 80.

LAKOTA -- Kenneth Olson, 93.

MCCLUSKY -- Alberta Voegele, 70.

RAY -- Michael Henning, 56.

WEST FARGO -- Alon Wieland, 86.

