 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Obituaries - Jan. 16, 2021

State Obituaries - Jan. 16, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

DEVILS LAKE -- Dennis Clemenson, 72.

DICKINSON -- Caroline Rettig, 92.

DRAYTON -- Ross Mapel, 38.

ENDERLIN  -- Ronald Sprunk, 78.

FARGO -- Arlene Bailey, 86.

GRAND FORKS -- Carole Lehmkuhl, 79; Justin McKay, 45; Dolores Quam, 91.

HILLSBORO -- Edwin Olsen, 90.

HOOPLE -- Joseph Holm, 95.

JAMESTOWN -- Carol Ann Randall, 56.

MINOT -- Cecelia Lillemon, 99; Doris Pederson, 90.

VALLEY CITY -- Dorothy Belling, 78; Denis Horsager, 69.

WEST FARGO -- Audrey Casperson, 79; Joan Gilbraith, 88; Derald Hiltwein, 77.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News