State Obituaries - Feb. 28

CARRINGTON – Carol Montgomery, 94.
DEVILS LAKE – Ralph Nosbusch, 95.
DICKINSON – Frances Glaser, 92.
FARGO – Don Bommer, 72; Floyd Bullene, 89; Edwin Hausauer, 96; Charles Heath, 72.
GRAND FORKS – Marilyn Barry, 86; Steve Passa Sr., 96; Mildred Powers-Nelson, 83.
JAMESTOWN – Leonard Neumiller, 69.
KINDRED – Tracy Heath, 58.
MINOT– Duane Halvorson, 67.
RYDER – Arthur Miller, 43.
SANBORN – Vivian Pabst, 95.
