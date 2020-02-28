State Obituaries - Feb. 28

State Obituaries - Feb. 28

CARRINGTON – Carol Montgomery, 94.

DEVILS LAKE – Ralph Nosbusch, 95.

DICKINSON – Frances Glaser, 92.

FARGO – Don Bommer, 72; Floyd Bullene, 89; Edwin Hausauer, 96; Charles Heath, 72.

GRAND FORKS – Marilyn Barry, 86; Steve Passa Sr., 96; Mildred Powers-Nelson, 83.

JAMESTOWN – Leonard Neumiller, 69.

KINDRED – Tracy Heath, 58.

MINOT– Duane Halvorson, 67.

RYDER – Arthur Miller, 43.

SANBORN – Vivian Pabst, 95.

