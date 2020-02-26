State Obituaries - Feb. 26

DICKINSON – James Brines.

FARGO – Elvina Edenstrom, 84; Shirley Gillund, 88; Marvin Selberg, 88.

GRAND FORKS – Joyce Johnson, 68; Kathryn Shadduck, 73; Arnold Tufte, 86.

JAMESTOWN – James Fandrich, 74; Michael Olsberg, 79.

LANGDON – George Timian.

LISBON – James Diemert, 74; Mary Haecherl, 83.

MINOT– Thomas Clark, 65.

NEW TOWN – Rebecca White Owl, 50.

OSNABROCK – Harland Johnson, 89.

RAY – Robert Weyrauch, 64.

TIOGA – Raymond Pressnal, 54.

WEST FARGO – Timothy Overbo, 65.

WILLISTON – Richard Ober, 80.

