State Obituaries - Feb. 22

State Obituaries - Feb. 22

{{featured_button_text}}

FARGO – Louisa Morse, 90; Ronald Rateau, 75.

GRAFTON – Richard Hurst, 68 .

GRAND FORKS – Curtis Hovet, 56.

JAMESTOWN – Peggy Hoeckle, 93.

LANGDON – Mary Spaeth, 93.

MINOT– Yvonne Hoover, 90; Lois Olson, 84; Twilla Peterson, 82; Phyllis Rosenthal, 83.

NEW TOWN – Gordon Beaks, 70. 

REGENT – Kevin Jacobs, 60.

ROLLA – James Parr Sr., 78.

TIOGA – Grace Syverson, 96.

WEST FARGO – Rita Halland, 89.

WILLISTON – Barb Cook, 65; George Dickinson, 65.  

To plant a tree in memory of - Feb. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News