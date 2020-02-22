State Obituaries - Feb. 22

FARGO – Louisa Morse, 90; Ronald Rateau, 75.
GRAFTON – Richard Hurst, 68 .
GRAND FORKS – Curtis Hovet, 56.
JAMESTOWN – Peggy Hoeckle, 93.
LANGDON – Mary Spaeth, 93.
You have free articles remaining.
MINOT– Yvonne Hoover, 90; Lois Olson, 84; Twilla Peterson, 82; Phyllis Rosenthal, 83.
NEW TOWN – Gordon Beaks, 70.
REGENT – Kevin Jacobs, 60.
ROLLA – James Parr Sr., 78.
TIOGA – Grace Syverson, 96.
WEST FARGO – Rita Halland, 89.
WILLISTON – Barb Cook, 65; George Dickinson, 65.
To plant a tree in memory of - Feb. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.