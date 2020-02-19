State Obituaries - Feb. 19

ABERCROMBIE – Kevin Myhre, 62.
ALICE – Mary Ellen Ausk, 87.
CASSELTON – Conrad Barnes, 75.
FARGO – Darrell Aasland, 90; Omar Berg, 84; Luella Laske, 102; Clyde Meyer, 91; Irene Reihe, 92; Delores Sandbeck, 92; William Winberg, 95; Melissa Schauer Whetzel, 38.
FREDONIA – Katherina Haag, 91.
MAX – Connie Boner, 77.
MCCLUSKY– Esther Ziegler, 92.
NORTHWOOD – Paul Swanson, 91.
RAY – Marlys Bergstrom, 87.
REYNOLDS – Elaine Kuster, 86.
WILLISTON – Deanne Frarck, 81.
