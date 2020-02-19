State Obituaries - Feb. 19

State Obituaries - Feb. 19

{{featured_button_text}}

ABERCROMBIE – Kevin Myhre, 62.

ALICE – Mary Ellen Ausk, 87. 

CASSELTON – Conrad Barnes, 75.

FARGO – Darrell Aasland, 90; Omar Berg, 84; Luella Laske, 102; Clyde Meyer, 91; Irene Reihe, 92; Delores Sandbeck, 92; William Winberg, 95; Melissa Schauer Whetzel, 38.

FREDONIA – Katherina Haag, 91.

MAX – Connie Boner, 77.

MCCLUSKY– Esther Ziegler, 92.

NORTHWOOD – Paul Swanson, 91.

RAY – Marlys Bergstrom, 87.

REYNOLDS – Elaine Kuster, 86.

WILLISTON – Deanne Frarck, 81.

To plant a tree in memory of - Feb. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News