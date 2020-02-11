State Obituaries - Feb. 11

CAVALIER – Lorraine Mostad, 81.
FARGO – Roland Barchinger, 92; Wayne Carlson, 87; Mary Lempe, 75; Christina Pyle, 91; Lawrence Rosberg, 94.
FOREST RIVER – Margaret Woods, 86.
GARRISON – Alden Burris, 82.
GILBY – Donna Bjerklie, 96.
GRAND FORKS – Betty Hillesland, 88; Pauline Noyes, 72.; George Sattler, 86; Marian Schneeweis, 91.
You have free articles remaining.
LANGDON – Edi Ann Otto, 79.
LORAINE – Marian Gates, 82.
MAX – Melvin Gray, 75.
MINOT – Annabelle Bleich, 98; Siumukuka Le’au Fa’ai’uaso, 87; Doris Hedman, 100; Viola Knuth, 90; William Larson, 94; Clarabelle Ortmann, 86; Allen Polsfut, 74; Jerome Schmaltz, 66; Audrey Sidener, 70.
PARK RIVER – Eric Meberg, 61.
PARSHALL – Barbara Bear, 68; Charles Smith Jr., 56.
RUGBY – Lucyle Fossum, 87.
WEST FARGO – Grantley Johnson, 7; Verna Leedahl, 92.; David Melander, 68.