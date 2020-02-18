State Obituaries - Feb. 18

State Obituaries - Feb. 18

BOTTINEAU – Clayton Lider, 84.

CARRINGTON – Roger Semmens, 69.

COOPERSTOWN – Leona Gunsch, 90.

DICKINSON – Betty Steiner, 95.

FARGO – Lisa Cron, 55; Clyde Meyer, 94.

GRAND FORKS – LaVerle Brehm, 98; Patricia Gage, 85; Catherine Ganyo-Obregon, 64; Lee Haugen, 69; Elaine Thompson, 97.

JAMESTOWN – Gary Block, 68.

KARLSRUHE – Jenny Goodrich, 62.

MILTON – Victoria Brown, 77.

MOHALL – Margaret Rodacker, 92.

NEW TOWN – Deborah Staples, 60.

ROSS – Raymond Pugh, 56.

RYDER – Leonard Dahl, 83.

VALLEY CITY – Florence Karlgaard, 97; Garland Martin, 86; Ethel Stangler, 95.

WEST FARGO – Al Zimmerman, 44.

WILLISTON – Jewel Abelman, 84; Wesley Black, 71.

