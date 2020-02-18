State Obituaries - Feb. 18

BOTTINEAU – Clayton Lider, 84.
CARRINGTON – Roger Semmens, 69.
COOPERSTOWN – Leona Gunsch, 90.
DICKINSON – Betty Steiner, 95.
FARGO – Lisa Cron, 55; Clyde Meyer, 94.
GRAND FORKS – LaVerle Brehm, 98; Patricia Gage, 85; Catherine Ganyo-Obregon, 64; Lee Haugen, 69; Elaine Thompson, 97.
JAMESTOWN – Gary Block, 68.
KARLSRUHE – Jenny Goodrich, 62.
MILTON – Victoria Brown, 77.
MOHALL – Margaret Rodacker, 92.
NEW TOWN – Deborah Staples, 60.
ROSS – Raymond Pugh, 56.
RYDER – Leonard Dahl, 83.
VALLEY CITY – Florence Karlgaard, 97; Garland Martin, 86; Ethel Stangler, 95.
WEST FARGO – Al Zimmerman, 44.
WILLISTON – Jewel Abelman, 84; Wesley Black, 71.
