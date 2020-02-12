State Obituaries - Feb. 12

State Obituaries - Feb. 12

BELCOURT – Lionel Martin, 44.

CANDO – Barbara Johnson, 82.

DEVILS LAKE – Alice Heisler, 86.

DICKINSON – Richard Welk, 76. 

FARGO – Evangeline Klose, 77; Tina Rohrich, 47; Dean Wegenast, 83.

GRAND FORKS – Louise Aamot, 69; Audrey Hutchinson, 86; James Smiley, 75.

HILLSBORO – Wesley Laughery, 89.

LEEDS – Arden Helgeseth, 91.

MINOT – Susan Hagar, 74; Lawrence Pitner, 79.

OAKES – Alma Bagley, 82.

RUGBY – Alice Heintz, 84.

