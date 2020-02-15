State Obituaries - Feb. 15

ABERCROMBIE – Marlyne Hestdalen, 84.

BINFORD – Rita Halvorson, 72.

ENDERLIN – Donald Lee Utke Sr., 58.

FARGO – Ann Marie Berg, 86; Peter Dale Fredrikson, 69; Jane Nelson, 97.

GRAND FORKS – Paul Cox, 79.

JAMESTOWN – Michael Dunham, 65.

LOMA – Creola Lundquist, 97.

LUDDEN – Nathan Ernest Doty, 63.

MAYVILLE – Norman Grindeland, 97.

NEW ROCKFORD – Maxine Byrum, 92.

RUTLAND – Otto Malpert, 94.

TOWNER – Lillian Domres, 84.

WALHALLA – Sherman Soli, 78.

