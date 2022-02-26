 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - Feb. 26, 2022

CASSELTON -- Arlis Pfingsten, 81.

FARGO -- Howard Campbell, 94; Darlene Herrmann, 85.

HANKINSON -- Elmer Knaak, 79.

MINOT --  Charles Freed, 83; Richard Rosendahl, 79.

RUGBY -- Wayne Gerig, 96.

TIOGA -- Kief Redmer, 84.

WALCOTT -- June Lee, 75.

