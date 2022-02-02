 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Obituaries - Feb. 2, 2022

  • 0

FARGO -- Garnet Blouin, 91; Jean Prior Blouin, 88; Clayton Melvin Hoyme, 89.

GRAND FORKS -- John Hager, 95.

HILLSBORO -- Richard Kragness, 69.

JAMESTOWN -- Darald Olson, 83.

NEW ENGLAND -- James Krebs, 61.

RYDER -- Patrick McKinzie, 84.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lunar New Year celebrations hit NYC streets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News