State Obituaries - Dec. 9, 2022

HARVEY — Jacquelyn Liebelt, 91; Barbara Martin, 82.
MINOT — Larry Homdrom, 85.
WILLISTON — Stacy Ann Graupe, 49; Truman Olson, 84.
Tags
- Obituary
- Grand Forks
- Judith Wenlund
- Silviculture
- River
- Cornelia Jonk
- Forest
- Roger Amiot
- Donald Hanson
- Fargo
- Lori Ann Elliott-rheault
- Gladys Rasmussen
- Minot
- Donald Berg
- Catherine Selfors
- Ronald
- Mavis Woodard
- Harvey
- Barbara Irons
- Joey Eide
- Wayne Tkach
- Stanley
- Curtis Nelson
- Duane Olson
- Timothy Berger
- Thomas Gehring
- Irene Kessel
- Darryl Dutke
- Dean Stallman
- Wade Tupa
- Larimore
- Marlys Ingerson
- Jacquelyn Liebelt
- Larry Homdrom
- Barbara Martin
