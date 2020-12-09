State Obituaries - Dec. 9, 2020

BELFIELD -- Darlene Fritz, 68.
BURLINGTON -- Andrew Clouse, 91.
COOPERSTOWN -- Marcella Fors, 82.
DICKINSON -- Martha Jablonsky, 88; Marilyn Jeske, 88; Phyllis Odermann, 88.
DOUGLAS -- Richard Ostby, 81.
FARGO -- Minnie Garcia, 93; Jeannine Gienger-Berlin, 91; Tommy Monson, 63; Elizabeth Schiele, 83; Michael Smith, 59; Howard Vegoe, 84.
GRAND FORKS -- Ronald Gores Sr., 70; Jeffrey Shulzitski, 55.
JAMESTOWN -- Richard Ahner, 70; Dr. W. Joseph Claflin, 87; Harriet Kartes, 92; Frank Miller, 92.
LANKIN -- Alice Bogert, 97.
LARIMORE -- Vicki Hunsberger, 75.
LIDGERWOOD -- Melvin Christlieb, 83.
MINOT -- Charlotte Atwood, 84; Doris Mittlieder, 94; Beatrice Rieder, 84; Eileen Tofteland, 79; Arlene Weidler, 86.
MOHALL -- Joyce Lunde, 83.
NORTHWOOD -- Rodney Broyles, 81.
PILLSBURY -- Stuart Wohl, 76.
VALLEY CITY -- Lois Muncy, 89.
WEST FARGO -- Marty Jorgensen, 60; Ione Klimpel, 80.
