State Obituaries - Dec. 9, 2020

BELFIELD -- Darlene Fritz, 68.

BURLINGTON -- Andrew Clouse, 91.

COOPERSTOWN -- Marcella Fors, 82.

DICKINSON -- Martha Jablonsky, 88; Marilyn Jeske, 88; Phyllis Odermann, 88.

DOUGLAS -- Richard Ostby, 81.

FARGO -- Minnie Garcia, 93; Jeannine Gienger-Berlin, 91; Tommy Monson, 63; Elizabeth Schiele, 83; Michael Smith, 59; Howard Vegoe, 84.

GRAND FORKS -- Ronald Gores Sr., 70; Jeffrey Shulzitski, 55. 

JAMESTOWN -- Richard Ahner, 70; Dr. W. Joseph Claflin, 87; Harriet Kartes, 92; Frank Miller, 92.

LANKIN -- Alice Bogert, 97.

LARIMORE -- Vicki Hunsberger, 75.

LIDGERWOOD -- Melvin Christlieb, 83.

MINOT -- Charlotte Atwood, 84; Doris Mittlieder, 94; Beatrice Rieder, 84; Eileen Tofteland, 79; Arlene Weidler, 86.

MOHALL -- Joyce Lunde, 83.

NORTHWOOD -- Rodney Broyles, 81.

PILLSBURY -- Stuart Wohl, 76.

VALLEY CITY -- Lois Muncy, 89.

WEST FARGO -- Marty Jorgensen, 60; Ione Klimpel, 80.

