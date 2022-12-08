 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Obituaries - Dec. 8, 2022

  • 0

FARGO — Dean Stallman, 59.

LARIMORE — Wade Tupa, 59.

MINOT — Marlys Ingerson, 81.

SURREY — Arthur Varloe, 91.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Young designers thrive in Senegalese capital during Dakar fashion week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News